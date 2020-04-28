MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government has changed the provinces and cities that will be on lockdown or enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from May 1 to May 15.

The new list was announced by Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on Tuesday, April 28, in a virtual press briefing.

Areas to be under ECQ are:

LUZON

Metro Manila

Central Luzon (except Aurora province)

Calabarzon

Pangasinan

Benguet

Baguio City

VISAYAS

Iloilo province

Cebu province

Cebu City

MINDANAO

Davao City

What were the changes? Previously in the list were Aklan, Capiz, Aurora, Davao del Norte, and Davao de Oro. These were removed by the government coronavirus taskforce after a meeting on Monday, April 27.

All provinces and cities not on the amended list will be under a relaxed form of quarantine, called general community quarantine or GCQ, since they are considered areas with only a low risk or moderate risk of experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

GCQ is also the next phase for ECQ areas that show marked improvement in containing the novel coronavirus. The Department of Health has been tasked with coming up with minimum health standards to measure this.

GCQ areas that show no increase in positive cases by May 15 may be free of any quarantine measures on May 16, Roque also said. – Rappler.com