MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs announced that 209 more Filipinos living abroad have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the largest overnight increase in the past month.

The additional cases bring the total to 1,604 as of Tuesday, April 28. There were 3 new deaths recorded, raising the total death toll to 189. Majority of the deaths were recorded in the Americas, where 107 have died as of Tuesday.

The confirmed cases include 996 Filipinos who are still being treated and 419 who have recovered.

Cases were spread across 46 countries. Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 360

Undergoing treatment: 157

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 201

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 454

Undergoing treatment: 284

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 106

Deaths: 64

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 333

Undergoing treatment: 306

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 11

Deaths: 16

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 457

Undergoing treatment: 249

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 101

Deaths: 107

Of the 1,604 cases, 427 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines has so far recorded 7,958 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 530 deaths and 975 recoveries as of Monday. The number of infections worldwide has surpassed 3 million while over 210,000 people have died across 193 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com