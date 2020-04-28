CEBU CITY, Philippines – Out of 73 new coronavirus infections confirmed here Tuesday, April 28, 72 were from Barangay Labangon.

Adding the other case in Barangay Kalunasan, the total number of infections in this city climbed to 549.

The latest cases upped the COVID-19 patients in Labangon to 127, the second barangay in Cebu City with over a hundred infections.

Barangay Luz also has 162 infections across 4 different sitios. (READ: 22 new coronavirus cases in Barangay Luz, Cebu City)

“These patients will immediately be transferred to the designated Barangay Isolation Center (BIC), where they will be quarantined and treated by the Cebu City Health Department,” Labella said in a statement posted to Facebook.

In the Cebu City Jail, 212 have also tested positive for the virus. (READ: What you need to know about the Cebu City Jail)



The Department of Health Central Visayas (Region 7) said in a statement on Monday, April 27, that the increasing numbers are largely due to large-scale testing and increased testing capacity of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also reported a new infection in Daanbantayan in northern Cebu on Tuesday. On Monday, the governor reported that a 17-year-old from Carcar City died from complications caused by the virus. The boy also had a kidney condition.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 7,958 on Tuesday, with 181 new cases reported by the Department of Health. Deaths are now at 530. – Rappler.com