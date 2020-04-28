DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City government said that residents who were stranded in other parts of the country because of the city’s enhanced community quarantine will not yet be allowed to return to prevent imported coronavirus infections.

Mayor Sara Duterte said on Monday, April 27, that an estimated 500 Davao residents would be affected by this decision.

“The doctors warned of a new wave of infection once a stranded person comes in to the city. We consulted the epidemiologist and infectious disease consultant on this concern. The city for now only has to open a center and organize a team to attend to the stranded persons here,” Duterte said over the city-operated Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR).

Duterte said one of the experts noted that the 415-bed capacity of hospitals in the city would not be enough should there be a spike in coronavirus cases.

Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City is one of the 18 coronavirus testing facilities accredited by the Department of Health (DOH). The hospital is also where COVID-19 patients are confined.

Duterte appealed for understanding from the stranded Davao City residents.

She said many of the new cases in Davao City had no travel history prior to infection, did not attend the Matina Gallera derby in March, and did not even have direct contact with individuals who have had COVID-19.

Duterte also issued on Monday afternoon Executive Order No. 28 extending the city's enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

Stranded non-residents return home

The city government have also commissioned vehicles who will bring non-residents stranded in Davao City back to their hometowns.

Maguindanao, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro (formerly Compostela Valley) have expressed willingness to accept their residents who have been stranded in Davao City.

Duterte said that a group of Davao de Oro residents and another from Davao Oriental will be headed back to their provinces on Wednesday, April 29.

“We are processing their travel from the city to their respective areas of destination,” Duterte said, adding that there are 1,200 non- residents stranded in Davao City.

The city government have commissioned vehicles for the non-residents' trip back to their provinces. However, they still must submit proof of their residence in their hometowns.

Stranded residents whose provinces have yet to allow them back in can coordinate with the Davao City government team by calling the following contact details: 09562441691; 09510868056, or email at davaocitystrandedpax@gmail.com.

They can also follow the social media pages of the Davao City government for accurate information.

On its Facebook page, the Davao City local government also announced sweeper flights for Australia and the United Kingdom were facilitated on Tuesday, April 28.

As of Monday, data from the Davao City Information Office said that there are 108 COVID-19 cases in Davao City, 19 of whom have died 57 have since recovered, according to data released by the City Information Office.

On Tuesday, the DOH said that there are almost 8,000 coronavirus cases in the country with nearly a thousand recoveries and 530 deaths. – Rappler.com