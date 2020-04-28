MANILA, Philippines – Two Correctional inmates have died of coronavirus, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced on Tuesday, April 28.

The 72-year-old inmate, the first ever reported confirmed case at the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW), died Monday afternoon, April 27, the BuCor said. This inmate was confined at the Sta Ana Hospital.

The other inmate died April 21, but the coronavirus test results only came back Monday. The inmate was confined at the East Avenue Medical Center.

"A CIW Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who had been admitted to their care last 13 April 2020 and who expired last 21 April 2020 because of Sepsis, systemic lupus, and pneumonia was positive of COVID-19," the BuCor said.

This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in BuCor facilities to 3, the other one being an inmate at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) who was confined at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine before his death.

There remain 47 living coronavirus-positive convicts at the BuCor quarantine facility in the NBP in Mutinlupa called Site Harry, all of them from Correctional.

"47 PDLs under observation at Site Harry quarantine area. So far no severe symptoms," BuCor Spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag told reporters.

"As of today, confirmed cases of COVID-19 positive in BuCor stand at 50 PDL of which 3 died of the disease. All are found at the NBP and CIW, while the rest of the Prison and Penal Farms across the country are still considered COVID-19 free." the BuCor said. – Rappler.com