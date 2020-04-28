PANGASINAN, Philippines – Early Monday morning, April 27, Gracely Villafania walked down the aisle to meet her groom, Daniel Catchillar at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Barangay Poblacion Norte.

The couple had been advised to postpone their wedding until Pangasinan’s lockdown is lifted. But they chose to stick to the plan despite the difficulties they faced in putting the event together. For one, Daniel said, they both lived in different towns.

“Madaming adjustment po kasi naka-prepare na lahat, kaso biglang nagkaganito,” Daniel said, referring to the pandemic.

(Everything has been prepared. Then the pandemic happened, so there were so many adjustments to be made.)

The couple had to secure requirements and even permits for the wedding to push through.

Daniel said that the permit issued by the mayor of Sta Barbara town, where Gracely lives, specifically required them to strictly follow and observe protocols recommended by the national government’s coronavirus task force.

Daniel said that they followed everything, from wearing face masks to observing physical distancing to sanitizing the venue.

“Mahirap (It was difficult), but it was worth it,” Daniel said.

With only 8 people in the Kingdom Hall, Daniel and Gracely exchanged vows.

The couple met each other during a construction volunteer service. Both serve as full-time ministers and they also have part-time jobs to augment their daily needs.

For their ever after, Daniel and Gracely embraced what 1 Corinthians 13:8 says: “Love never fails”.

In Baguio City last week, another couple also pushed through with their wedding.

Lawyer Rhenan Diwas, who works for the Baguio City local government, married Dr Stephanie Buliyat of the Benguet General Hospital on April 18. Mayor Benjamin Magalong officiated the wedding.

In March, the national government has advised couples to postpone their weddings because of the then-looming Luzon-wide lockdown. – Rappler.com