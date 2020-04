MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi topped the 2019 Bar, with Mae Diane Azores obtaining the highest score of 91.0490%.

The passing rate for the 2019 Bar Examinations is 27.36%, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas Bernabe, the Bar Chairman, announced on Wednesday, April 29.

This is equivalent to 2,103 examinees who passed out of the 7,685 takers.

Here is the full list of the 2019 Bar passers:

