MANILA, Philippines – The 2020 Bar examinations will be postponed this year, the Supreme Court announced on Wednesday, April 29.

"This is to give the Court ample time to determine the necessary adjustments and to make adequate preparations for the safe and orderly conduct of the examinations," said Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the Bar Chairperson for 2020.

Leonen said that the new date will be announced in June 2020 "when the current adjustments to the present pandemic becomes clearer." The Bar examinations are usually held November every year.

"It shall definitely be held sometime in 2021," said Leonen.

#Bar2020 UPDATE: Read Bar Bulletin No. 11 - NEW SCHEDULE FOR THE NEXT BAR EXAMINATIONS https://t.co/MfnAUt6t3G #BestBarEver2020 pic.twitter.com/B3KKm7eBjG — Supreme Court Public Information Office (PIO) (@SCPh_PIO) April 29, 2020

Another change for the 2020 Bar examinations will be the two locations where they will be held.

"Acting on the Bar Chairperson's proposal for regionalization, the Supreme Court en banc resolved that the next Bar examinations shall be held in Manila and in Cebu City," said Leonen.

The Supreme Court also announced on Wednesday the results of the 2019 Bar examinations, where 27.36% of the takers, or 2,103 examinees, passed.

Bicolana Mae Diane Azores of the University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi topped the 2019 Bar exams. – Rappler.com