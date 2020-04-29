MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Bar topnotcher, Bicolana Mae Diane Azores, is a jeepney driver's daughter who has a heart for public service.

The graduate of University of Santo Tomas (UST) College of Law in Legazpi City is a finance analyst III at the local office of the Commission on Audit (COA), making sure local governments are spending taxpayers' money properly.

Before she joined COA, she worked at the Bicol office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), serving the vulnerable population in the region.

The jeepney driver's daughter, who lived at the foot of the Mayon, always had majestic dreams. She never let poverty stop her from achieving her goals. (READ: Bar 2019: Provincial schools again emerge on top)

She finished accountancy at the Bicol University after graduating at the UST Science High School, which was formerly known as the Aquinas University Science Oriented High School.

She could have stopped when she became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), but she she didn't. She pursued a law degree from the UST-Legazpi College of Law.

She has made life better for her family, too. His father Dado now has his own jeepney.

Being bar topnotcher is just the latest of her achievements. – Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler