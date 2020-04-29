MANILA, Philippines – “Is this real?”

This was the first tweet of Certified Public Accountant and now lawyer Kenneth Manuel after ranking No. 6 in the 2019 Bar Examinations with a score of 88.1730%

OMG IS THIS REAL? AM I ATTY. KENNETH MANUEL, CPA, TOP 6 OF THE 2019 BAR??? HOY TOTOO BA TO KAKAGISING KO LANG HOYYYY SHETTTT OMG OMG OMG — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) April 29, 2020

Manuel's landing among the elite out of the 2,103 Bar passers sparked a flurry of greetings on social media which went viral. His handle, Sir K, trended on Twitter immediately after the results of the Bar were announced.

Manuel was a former instructor at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran. He is at present a CPA reviewer at the Review School of Accountancy, and a full-time legal assistant at DivinaLaw.

Netizens, among them his former students, as well as aspiring accountants and lawyers, congratulated him on Twitter. Most said he was an inspiration to them. These thousands of dreamers who followed him on social media made 'Sir K' among the top trending topics for the day.

Sir K is trending. Congrats sir! Iba!! pic.twitter.com/H3qxV2YLY5 — Maybs (@Maybeldejesus) April 29, 2020

Wooowww! Congrats to all who passed!!! Happy ECQ celebration! Grabe si Sir K Manuel!!!! You the man! Nakaka-inspire and motivate to go to law school soon. #Bar2019 — Dawwel (@akosidawwel) April 29, 2020

grabe Sir K!! Trully an inspiration I am proud to be your student under Tax ReSA Batch 38 You're really one of those to look up Congratulations Atty. K!! Mabuhay po kayo at magpakarami!! — ⁷̾ (@oohhhhdear) April 29, 2020

Sir K!!

You don't know me.I am not your student, but I am such a big fan!Because damn you're such an INSPIRATION!!!Congratulations Atty!@theklmanuel @YourLawyerSays — LadyJune (@Ljferdz) April 29, 2020

Congratulations Sir K! @theklmanuel Top 6 Bar Passer! truly an inspiration sa bawat kabataan. Proud reviewer ako *kahit di pa me napasa* #teamReSA pic.twitter.com/wlUN3yIbQv — simon (@simonrosellon) April 29, 2020

The Colegio de San Juan de Letran, the University of Santo Tomas, and Villasis Law Center also joined in congratulating Manuel on Twitter.

CONGRATULATIONS!



KENNETH GLENN L. MANUEL, CPA

TOP 6, 2019 Bar Examinations



Kenneth is an alumnus of the Colegio with a BS Accountancy degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He was a consistent dean's lister and academic scholar during his college years.



Arriba, Kenneth! pic.twitter.com/hO1STS2wM9 — LETRAN MANILA (@LetranOfficial) April 29, 2020 Congratulations to our 88 new Thomasian lawyers, led by Atty. Kenneth Glenn L. Manuel, JD, who placed 6th in the 2019 Bar Examinations! pic.twitter.com/m6T4TJBq2H — University of Santo Tomas (@UST1611official) April 29, 2020 Congratulations to Atty. Kenneth Glenn L. Manuel for placing 6th in the 2019 BAR Exams!



WE are PROUD of you!



Together, WE Can!#BernaBar2019 pic.twitter.com/2CqU9N4RVq — Villasis Law Center (@VLCBarReview) April 29, 2020

Manuel is also attributed to maintain the Twitter account Your Lawyer Says (@YourLawyerSays). As of this posting, the account has over 60,000 followers.

Hello, lovers of the law! Breaking my Twitter hiatus in this account to congratulate everyone who passed the Bar!



I left this account for a while because I was anxious that I may not deserve to handle this account with *this* Twitter handle. But I landed inside the Top 10. — YLS (@YourLawyerSays) April 29, 2020

That Twitter account is among the social media platforms of the online legal community Your Lawyer Says. One of the goals of the niche community is “to play with legal concepts and make it more remarkable for the social media audience.”

Bar exam anxieties

In a series of viral tweets, Manuel shared how anxious he was the day before the announcement of the results. He said he intentionally slept at 4 am because he did not want to be up all night waiting. He wanted to wake up late in the morning and by that time the Bar results would have been released.

gusto ko sana pagkagising ko nandun na bar result. so nagset ako ng alarm at 1pm hahaha (which naunahan ko apparently). Then heightened agad BP ni bakla pagkagising, check agad ng tablet. Nirefresh ko yung table and OMG. Btw natulog ako with my UST Law shirt on hahahaha pic.twitter.com/1iPaOIYOy7 — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) April 29, 2020

Manuel, who has over 37,000 Twitter followers, also posted a photo of his schedule during his Bar review days, thanking his friends and followers for believing in him even if he doubted that he would top the Bar.

medyo may mga errors ako last Bar, so feeling ko hindi ako magtatop???? HAHAHAHAHA — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) March 26, 2020

Hindi ako umasang magtatop ng Bar. Ganito isang sched ko during my working Bar review days. Kaya hindi ako nagrereply sa mga good luck niyo kasi alam ko madidisappoint kayo. “Sure topnotcher yan” and I’m like “luh kung alam mo lang”. I should have believed you guys! Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/ff3zi3tMF5 — K Manuel (@theklmanuel) April 29, 2020

'I survived another day'

In a viral Facebook post published in June 2019, Manuel recounted his journey as a student who had to juggle his academics and work.

“As the professor erases the “absent” mark on my class card and replace it with “late”, my next prayer is that I won’t be called for recitation. I have not read a single case, and I am simultaneously chasing the case syllabus as they get recited one-by-one,” Manuel said in his Facebook post.

“Finally, the professor calls the class off, and as I drag my feet along the imposing corridors of law school, I am just glad that this day is over… I survived another day, and that went on for four years,” he added.

Manuel also recalled his struggles during the days of Bar examinations.

“2 hours of essay writing. 300+ essays. 800 points. Four Sundays of November. All four years of law school went down to this. After the last Sunday of the Bar, I sighed. This is all done. This is now out of my control.”

As of writing, the post now has over 28,000 shares and 1,600 comments.

The passing rate for the 2019 Bar Exam is 27.36%. The passing grade was lowered to 74% by the Supreme Court en banc. (READ: Supreme Court lowered Bar passing grade for more techy lawyers in 'new normal') – Rappler.com