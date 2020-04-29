Number of Filipinos abroad positive for virus rises to 1,644, deaths at 199
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday, April 29, announced 40 more Filipinos living overseas were infected with the coronavirus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,644.
Of the total cases, 1,011 were undergoing treatment while 434 recovered.
Another 10 deaths were recorded, pushing to 199 the number of Filipinos abroad who died due to the disease. New deaths were found in both the Middle East and Americas.
Cases of overseas Filipinos positive for the coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries. Below is the breakdown of cases by region:
Asia Pacific
12 countries included
- Total: 365
- Undergoing treatment: 159
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 204
- Deaths: 2
Europe
15 countries included
- Total: 461
- Undergoing treatment: 290
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 107
- Deaths: 64
Middle East
12 countries included
- Total: 350
- Undergoing treatment: 319
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 13
- Deaths: 18
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 468
- Undergoing treatment: 243
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 110
- Deaths: 115
Of the 1,644 cases, 432 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.
The Philippines has counted 8,212 confirmed coronavirus cases. The confirmed cases include 558 deaths and 1,023 recoveries as of Wednesday.
The number of infections worldwide surpassed 3 million while over 217,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com