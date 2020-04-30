MANILA, Philippines – Accepting the challenge to be one of the country’s referral hospitals for the coronavirus was not easy for the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

But its brave frontliners responded to the call of the duty, swiftly forming a COVID-19 crisis committee and dedicating 4 wards to exclusively take care of patients infected with the virus. PGH had to overhaul its system for deploying healthcare workers, with the COVID-19 wards staffed by doctors and nurses from the entire hospital.

The PGH management also provides support to its workers through free lodging, shuttle services, and even counseling services.

Now, PGH is offering convalescent plasma therapy as compassionate care for patients suffering from COVID-19, as its doctors continue the hunt for possible cures against the deadly disease.

Rappler reporter Mara Cepeda sits down with Dr Jonas del Rosario, PGH spokesperson, to discuss how they have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic.