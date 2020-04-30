MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – A portion of the parking building of the SMDC Jazz Mall in Makati City collapsed on Thursday morning, April 30.

The Makati City government said via Twitter that it received a report that the parking building of SMDC Jazz Mall Tower D, located at the 5th floor, collapsed at 10:58 am on Thursday.

"No reported injuries. Investigation is ongoing," said Makati Spokesperson Michael Camiña.

SMDC said in a statement that “the facade wall of the parking level at Jazz Mall sustained damages that caused its outer slab to collapse to the driveway."

"As of this posting no serious casualties were reported. As a safety precaution, residents were directed to stay near Metropolitan Avenue," it said.

SMDC Jazz Mall is in the SMDC Jazz Residences complex. Residents of Jazz Residences were evacuated following the incident.

– Rappler.com