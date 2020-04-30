BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Meet John Covid Castillon, another baby named after the novel coronavirus disease in Negros Occidental province in Western Visayas.

He is the second son of police Patrolman Jose Roquero Castillon Jr. and wife Jemima.

They live in La Carlota City although Patrolman Castillon has been assigned at the Bacolod City Police Station.

Patrolman Castillon said they named their son John, from the bible, because he is a testament to God's graciousness and mercy. They added Covid because he was born during the pandemic.

John Covid was born on April 8 at the Valladolid District Hospital. He is several days older than the province's first known baby to be named after the virus, Covid Marie Tupas.

Covid Marie, the daughter of an e-trike driver in Bacolod City, was born on April 13. – Rappler.com