MANILA, Philippines – Cavite province is setting up additional coronavirus testing laboratories to achieve a testing capacity of up to 15,000 tests a day.

It is more than double the government's missed target – 8,000 tests a day – for April.

"Ang target ng Cavite sa 10 linggo ay magkakaroon ng kakayahan para sa 10,000 to 15,000 tests a day. Kapag 100% capacity na tayo, ang test ay ngayon, ang resulta ay bukas," Governor Jonvic Remulla said in a message on Facebook on Thursday, April 30.

(Cavite's target in 10 weeks is to have the capacity to test 10,000 to 15,000 people a day. Once we reach 100% of our capacity, if we do the test today, we will have the results tomorrow.)

The province has an ongoing partnership with the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute in Dasmariñas, whose laboratory has almost completed its accreditation for coronavirus testing.

On Thursday, Remulla also announced partnerships with the Adventist University of the Philippines in Silang and Cavite State University in General Trias. He said both universities also have laboratories and personnel equipped to conduct coronavirus testing.

Remulla said the province cannot rely on just one laboratory. "Kung bumagsak ang kapasidad ng isang lugar ay titigil ang serbisyo sa lahat (If our sole testing laboratory can't conduct tests because something happpened, all the services will stop)," he said.

The province will also increase its swabbing stations to 25 locations, he said.

Remulla said the province will test as many Caviteños as possible. After testing probable cases and emergency frontliners, the province will prioritize testing people who are considered "high vectors of disease" such as food handlers and grocery workers.

Drivers of public transportation and workers in ecozone factories will follow.

Remulla said tests for Cavite residents who work in Metro Manila have yet to be discussed and agreements with their employers will be needed. – Rappler.com