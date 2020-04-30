MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos infected with the coronavirus climbed to 1,677 as of Thursday, April 30, after 33 more confirmed cases were recorded by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The confirmed cases include 1,025 who were undergoing treatment and 451 who recovered.

There were two new deaths counted in Europe, raising the total number of fatalities to 201.

Cases were spread across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region found below:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 367

Undergoing treatment: 157

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 208

Deaths: 2

Europe

15 countries included

Total: 483

Undergoing treatment: 301

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 116

Deaths: 66

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 356

Undergoing treatment: 324

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 14

Deaths: 18

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 471

Undergoing treatment: 243

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 113

Deaths: 115

Of the 1,677 cases, 442 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines has counted 8,488 confirmed coronavirus cases. The confirmed cases include 568 deaths and 1,043 recoveries as of Wednesday.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 3 million while over 227,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com