DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – The Dagupan City government wants to set up its own coronavirus testing facility through a tie up with a medical institution in the city.

On April 23, Mayor Brian Lim sent a letter to the Sangguniang Panlungsod seeking authorization for him to negotiate with government-accredited and certified testing facilities, laboratories, diagnostic centers, and organizations for COVID-19 tests.

On Wednesday, April 29, the city council passed Resolution No 5919 giving Lim the go-signal. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in PH?)

The resolution emphasizes the need for widespread and mass testing, tracking, containment, and treatment of Dagupan residents.

It also said that the local government can enter into an agreement with medical establishments to complement the testing already being conducted by the City Health Office (CHO).

However, since confirmatory tests by the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center are needed for using the PCR-RT of the Department of Health, the city should have its own testing center though the proposed tie-up with a medical institution in the city.

As of Thursday, April 30, the CHO has tested 500 residents using the rapid test kits purchased using Lim’s salary for the next 8 months which he had donated to the local government. (READ: LIST: Public officials, workers donating salaries for gov't efforts vs coronavirus pandemic)

The Dagupan City Public Information Office said that as of Wednesday, there have been 11 coronavirus cases in the city. Five patients have recovered, one died, while 5 others remain in the hospital.

– Rappler.com