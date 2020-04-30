Marlon Jimenea, the nurse who this week died of COVID-19, had not been well but tested negative for influenza A and B a few days before he was admitted to a Sharjah hospital’s Emergency Room and soon after transferred to its Intensive Care Unit where he was intubated that evening. He would be staying at the ICU for the next 21 days, going through 6 cardiac arrests – 3 of which happened in just a day – before finally passing on.

This was according to the 44-year-old ICU nurse’s wife, Merry Janet Jimenea, 40 and a health care assistant, who told Rappler in an exclusive interview that her husband had a check up at University Hospital Sharjah (UHS) on April 2, a Thursday.

“Nagka-coughing na sya. Nagpa-check-up sya. The blood test was done and flu swab was negative so he was sent back home and given antibiotic,” Merry Janet said. (He was coughing, and had a check-up. The blood test was done and flu swab was negative so he was sent back home and given antibiotic.)

“Sabi nya sa akin, i-proceed daw for COVID test kung mag-positive,” she added, referring to Marlon’s advice. (He told me, proceed with a COVID test if it turns positive.)

Merry Janet and their daughter, six-year-old Marianne Jane “Queenie” Jimenea, were quarantined after Marlon was admitted at UHS. The two tested negative for COVID-19.

“Hindi ko pa rin nararamdaman na wala na siya,” said Merry Janet. (We still don't feel as if he's gone.)

“Kau-kausap ko pa rin sya dito sa bahay. Wala na kaming magagawa. (We were talking to him before in the house. We can't do anything.) We didn’t expect this to happen,” she added, voice quivering on the phone, apparently holding back tears.

“Feeling ng anak namin hindi ko siya love kasi daddy siya lagi pinagdarasal ko mula nang na-confine sya until now. Hirap i-explain sa bata," she added. (Our daughter feels like I don't love her because her daddy's all I've been praying for since he was confined, until now. It's hard to explain to a child.)

“Nakakaluwag naman na nakakausap ko saya kahit sa kusina. Alam ko nandito lang din siya. Magaan ang buhay pag katuwang mo siya. Masakit, kasi siya ang nagma-manage at gabay mo sa buhay. Tapos biglang mawala. Kaya minsan parang di ko na alam ang gagawin. Mag-isa na ako…iniwan na niya,” Merry Janet said.

(It lightened my days knowing I could talk to him in the kitchen. I knew he was here. Life was easy with him. It hurts because he was managing and guiding our everyday life. Then he's gone. Sometimes, I don't know what I'll do. I'm alone. He left me.)

He was fine

Merry Janet said Marlon didn’t show signs of breaking down which was why, she said, they took it lightly.

“Malakas naman siya . Kumakain. Naliligo. Nag-a-antibiotic. No throat pain. May ubo-ubo lang,” Merry Janet said. (He seemed strong. He ate, showered, took antibiotics. No throat pain, but some coughing.)

“Feeling niya kaya naman niya. We were not that bothered. The fever subsided, may coughing na dry at matigas-tigas,” she added. (He felt he could handle it. We were not that bothered. The fever subsided, but there was dry coughing.)

She noted that Marlon started having a bloated tummy.

Went dizzy

Saturday, April 4 came and Marlon started to deteriorate, recalls Merry Janet.

“He had no appetite. Hindi nakakalunok. But parang wala lang," she pointed out. (He had difficulty swallowing, but it seemed like nothing)

"We were not expecting it to be COVID. He handles patients so he knew,” said Merry Janet.

Merry Janet, who was on duty that day, said their daughter’s nanny, told her Marlon had a bout of dizziness, which would later on turn out to be caused a declining oxygen level in the body.

“Nahilo daw nang bumaba to buy milk. (He felt dizzy when he went down to buy milk) I still didn’t think it was that serious,” she said.

Merry Janet said she talked to Marlon in the early morning of the next day, Sunday, April 5.

“Sabi ko, ‘Dad, parang hindi na maganda ‘to. Baka gusto mong ihatid na kita sa ospital. Kaya mo pa ba?’” she shared. (I said, 'Dad, this doesn't look good. Do you want me to take you to the hospital. Can you handle it?')

Admitted

Merry Janet said her husband managed to book an appointment at UHS that day for his bloating.

“Three in the afternoon, hindi pa rin naka-uwi si Marlon. Hinahanap na sya ng anak namin,” she said, adding that she was on duty at work that day at another hospital. (Three in the afternoon, Marlon still hadn't returned. Our daughter was looking for him.)

By 4:30 pm, Merry Janet said, Marlon sent her a WhatsApp message: “Tinanong nya kung anong oras ako makaka-uwi. Hindi naman nya sinabing ia-admit na sya. Sabi lang nya, 'Ga, pakihanda ng yung mga gamit ko,’” referring to his personal effects.

(He asked me what time I would be home. He didn't say he had been admitted. He just said, 'Ga, can you prepare my things?')

She said Marlon would have asked her to bring his things over at the hospital but thought against it over worries that she could be caught in the curfew.

“I didn’t know he was a suspected COVID case. Kung alam ko lang, eh di sana lumipad na ako, (If I had known, then I would have gone to him.)” Merry Janet said, adding that she was later informed Marlon’s “oxygen saturation” level was continuously going down.

Low levels of oxygen in the body is among early warning signs of COVID-19, doctors said.

That Sunday morning would be the last time the couple was together.

Marlon was admitted at the ER in the afternoon then was moved to ICU that evening where he was intubated, according to Merry Janet.

“Hindi na kami nakapag-usap mula nang umalis sya papuntang ospital,” Merry Janet said. (We hadn't been able to talk since he left for the hospital.)

She said doctors told her Marlon had 6 episodes of cardiac arrest. “In one day, nag-cardiac arrest sya ng 3 times,” she said. (In one day, he experienced cardiac arrest 3 times.)

Merry Janet, as of press time, is doing the paperwork for the cremation of her husband’s remains. She said she plans to bring the remains home to the Philippines.

Shocked

Meantime, Misyl Jovero, Marlon’s colleague at UHS who looked after him during his confinement at the ICU, said they were “shocked.”

“All the while we thought that he went to the Out-Patient Department because of abdominal bloating," Jovero said.

"Then kinakausap ko din sya sa phone nung nilapat na sya sa ER, okay naman po siya. Tapos nalaman namin sa doctor na for intubation po pala siya. So, umiyak na po ako kasi kuya is kuya, not only a colleague; we are all family,” Jovero added.

(We were talking to him when he went to the emergency room, and he seemed okay. When we found out from the doctor that he was intubated, we cried because he was like a big brother, and not just a colleague; we are all family.)

Going on duty with him as ward was, Jovero said, “physically, emotionally and mentally draining.”

“Physically because it is very hot and uncomfortable to wear the PPE every time we go inside his room at almost di ka mkahinga sa N95 mask then sa dami pa po ng procedures (and you almost can't breathe with the N95 mask on, as well as the number of procedures), which will make you stay inside for long hours because our doctor was doing everything without hesitation to save him.

“Emotionally because it hurt me so much doing nursing care for him, like suctioning for example, because I know it’s painful but I need to do it. So mag-iyak ka na lang po ng iyak. And at the end of the shift, you need to update the family also, especially the wife kasi close din po ako sa kanya. Of course, iiyak siya so you wanted to comfort her as much as possible pero may limitations naman kasi sa phone lang siya.

(So we'd cry and cry. At the end of the shift, you also need to update the family, especially the wife as we're close to her. Of course, she'll cry too, and you want to comfort her as much as possible, but there are limitations as she's only on the phone.)

“At mentally po kasi we never expected to see him as an ICU patient, someone from our own unit, hirap po isipin at i-digest,” said Jovero. (Mentally, we never expected to see him as an ICY patient, someone from our own unit. It's hard to think about and digest.)

Jovero said Marlon did not show signs of respiratory distress when he arrived at the hospital. “COVID is really a traitor,” she said.

Jovero added, “Hindi nga niya napansin na his oxygen level is low until kinabit sya sa monitor,” (He didn't even notice his oxygen level was low until he was hooked up to a monitor.)

Jovero said Marlon, who was “an exceptional father and husband who have never hesitated to help,” also didn’t know he was diabetic.

“Na-discover lang upon admission,” she said. (It was only discovered upon his admission.)

“In the end,” Jovero said, “it's heartbreaking, seeing him go right before your eyes.”

Marlon has been in the UAE for 8 years. He was among the first batches of Filipino nurses at UHS, according to Jovero.

Marlon died on Sunday morning, April 26. – Rappler.com