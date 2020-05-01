Rappler Talk: Ambassador Joseph Yap on Singapore OFWs hit by pandemic
SINGAPORE – Dozens of Filipinos in Singapore have tested positive for COVID-19 while thousands of others fear for their jobs as the city-state battles the coronavirus pandemic.
What should Filipinos in Singapore do if they contract COVID-19? Where can they run to if they lose their jobs as Singapore faces a recession during the health crisis? (READ: Singapore reports record jump in coronavirus cases)
Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel talks to Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Yap about what Filipinos can do if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they lose their jobs due to the pandemic.