SINGAPORE – Dozens of Filipinos in Singapore have tested positive for COVID-19 while thousands of others fear for their jobs as the city-state battles the coronavirus pandemic.

What should Filipinos in Singapore do if they contract COVID-19? Where can they run to if they lose their jobs as Singapore faces a recession during the health crisis? (READ: Singapore reports record jump in coronavirus cases)

Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel talks to Philippine Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Yap about what Filipinos can do if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they lose their jobs due to the pandemic.

Watch this Rappler Talk interview. – Rappler.com