MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested at least 40 activists in Iloilo City on Friday, May 1, after the group attempted to hold a protest over the murder of Ilonggo activist Jory Porquia that happened a day before Labor Day.

Bayan Muna Iloilo coordinator Jory Porquia was shot 9 times by unidentified armed men in his rented home at Arevalo in Iloilo City early Thursday, April 30. (READ: 'They shot my tatay 9 times')

In a statement released by Bayan Panay, they said they decided to disperse after 3 rounds of negotiations with the local police. Citing strict enchanced community quarantine rules implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the police did not allow the protesters to gather and light candles where Porquia as killed.

However, Bayan Panay claimed that the police arrested them as they were about to disperse and leave the premises.

"But even as we made to leave the premises of Jaro Plaza, the police blocked us and told us we are already under arrest. Around 40 activists are currently being cordoned by the police," the group said in their statement.

While the coronavirus has pushed Filipinos to stay at home, various labor groups around the country resorted to creative means to celebrate Labor Day on Friday. Others held noise barrage outside their homes while some brought their placards online. – Rappler.com