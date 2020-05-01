MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has 8,772 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 284 new ones on Friday, May 1.

Deaths went up by 11, raising the toll to 579.

Forty-one new patients recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 1,084.

The government has extended the lockdown in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon to May 15. Outside Luzon, lockdowns have also been implemented in Cebu province, Cebu City, Iloilo province, and Davao City until May 15.

On Friday morning, the government task force on coronavirus took back its statement that small religious gatherings and essential work meetings would be allowed under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The DOH also missed its target of conducting 8,000 daily coronavirus tests, but said it would catch up soon.

The country's current testing capacity is at around 6,000 tests per day, according to DOH Undersecretary Mario Rosario Vergeire.

The Philippines, with a population of over 100 million, has 19 operational testing hubs. – Rappler.com