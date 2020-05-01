MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, May 1, reported that a total of 1,694 health workers had been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Of the total, 566 are doctors, 638 are nurses, 104 are nursing assistants, 66 are medical technologists, 32 are radiologic technologists,18 are respiratory therapists, 19 midwifes, 14 pharmacists, and 237 are other employees of health facilities.

Meanwwhile, 33 health care workers, including 24 doctors, have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The DOH also reported that a total of 256 health care workers recovered from the virus.

The DOH expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and friends.

With the latest tally, health workers now account for almost 20% of coronavirus cases in the country. As of Friday, the Philippines has 8,772 cases of coronavirus, with 579 deaths and 1,084 recoveries.

Members of the medical industry as well as health experts have long complained of the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help shield them from the virus while doing their work.

The shortage of PPE sets and other protective gear has prompted volunteers and groups to donate improvised PPE to medical frontliners. The DOH earlier announced it had one million sets of PPE to be distributed to hospitals all over the country. – Rappler.com