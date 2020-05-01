MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs announced that 30 more Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,707 as of Friday, May 1.

A majority of the new cases were seen in Europe (13 new cases), followed by the Middle East (9 cases), Asia (6 cases), and the Americas (two cases).

One more death was recorded in Europe, bringing to 202 the total number of deaths among Filipinos overseas.

Confirmed cases include 1,050 Filipinos who were still being treated and 455 who already recovered.

Cases of Filipinos infected with the virus were spread across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 373

Undergoing treatment: 163

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 208

Deaths: 2

Europe

15 countries included

Total: 496

Undergoing treatment: 312

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 117

Deaths: 67

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 395

Undergoing treatment: 331

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 16

Deaths: 18

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 473

Undergoing treatment: 244

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 114

Deaths: 115

Of the 1,707 cases, 458 were confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines has counted 8,772 confirmed coronavirus cases. The confirmed cases include 579 deaths and 1,084 recoveries as of Friday.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 3 million while over 233,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com