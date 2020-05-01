MANILA, Philippines – Bases and Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) President and CEO Vivencio "Vince" Dizon gets another responsibility: as deputy chief implementer of the government's COVID-19 response, confirmed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to Rappler on Friday, May 1.

Dizon will work under retired general and Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Carlito Galvez Jr, who is chief implementer of the government's coronavirus response.

Dizon's new appointment adds to his growing list of titles under the current administration. Apart from being BCDA chief, Dizon was appointed Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects in August 2019.

Before that, he was added to the Cabinet's cluster on infrastructure through an executive order signed by Duterte that makes the BCDA president a member of the cluster.

This was due to the BCDA's railway, airport, and tollway projects under Dizon.

The BCDA is involved in projects like the 9,450-hectare New Clark City and improvements of the Clark International Airport.

Dizon first worked with Duterte in 2015 as political adviser and strategist of his then-running mate Alan Peter Cayetano.

As BCDA chief, Dizon was among the government officials actively involved in meetings with Chinese officials on possible infrastructure deals.

The BCDA had signed 4 deals with Chinese entities during Duterte’s first state visit to China in October 2016 including memoranda of understanding on the Manila-Clark railway and a "smart cities" project with Huawei Technologies Phils Inc. – Rappler.com