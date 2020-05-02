CAVITE, Philippines – The municipality of Noveleta in Cavite will open on Saturday, May 2, its first public hospital with a ward dedicated to patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Noveleta Public Hospital, which can accommodate 20 coronavirus patients, is located in Barangay San Jose 1 across the street from the municipal hall and public market. The two-story building stands on a 370-square-meter property donated by Mayor Dino Chua on April 3.

Noveleta has had 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, who have all been declared out of danger but remain under 14-day monitoring.

Since these cases, Noveleta has not recorded any new ones for 3 weeks, said Dr Hilda Bucu, the municipal health officer.

As of May 1, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla reported, the province has had 190 confirmed cases, including the 3 in Noveleta. The Philippines has had 8,772 cases, including 579 deaths and 1,084 recoveries. – Rappler.com