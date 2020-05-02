LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The national government task force on coronavirus approved the request of Albay province to extends its enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), according to a local official.

Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal said he received a call from presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Friday evening, May 1, to notify him that the request was approved.

The Mayor's League of the Philippines-Albay chapter earlier asked the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to reconsider its decision to lift ECQ in the province in favor of a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ). (EXPLAINER: What happens under general community quarantine?)

The mayors cited increasing coronavirus cases in Albay. It recorded 3 new cases on Friday, bringing its total cases to 31. Three cases have died. – Rappler.com