MANILA, Philippines – College students from Visayas and Mindanao remain stranded in Boracay, awaiting flights back to their regions, according to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

The students, 19 in total, were not as lucky as 45 Luzon students who were able to catch sweeper flights to Manila arranged by the Department of Tourism.

The 19 students hail from the following schools, according to a CHED press release sent on Friday, May 1:

5 from Saint Joseph College in Maasin, Southern Leyte

3 from University of Mindanao

7 from Colegio de Kidapawan

4 from STI College Cotabato

CHED said the 19 students will also need clearance from their local government units that they will be allowed to enter their provinces.

The entire country is under quarantine from May 1 to at least May 15, making inter-regional travel tricky. Main hubs like Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Cebu, and Davao City are under the strictest form of quarantine, called enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The rest of the country, including most parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, are under general community quarantine (GCQ), a more relaxed form of quarantine.

Due to lockdown measures, airlines have cut down on flights, making it difficult for people traveling to and from the southern regions of the country.

45 students from Luzon now in Manila

Meanwhile, 45 students from Northern Luzon who were also stranded in Boracay during the Luzon lockdown are now in Manila.

The students, 45 in total, hail from different parts of Northern Luzon:

28 from Nueva Ecija University of Science & Technology

7 from Lorma Colleges, La Union

6 from Nueva Vizcaya State University

4 from Benguet State University

From Manila, the students will be transported to their respective provinces by their schools.

All students will have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The students from La Union will first stay at a hotel in San Fernando, La Union, and will be monitored by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The students from Benguet will be quarantined at the Benguet State University guest house.

The rest will observe the quarantine period in their own homes.

Students still stranded in different parts of the country can let CHED know of their predicament by filling out its "CHED Survey on Stranded Students in the Philippines during the ECQ." – Rappler.com