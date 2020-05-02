MANILA, Philippines – The 10 volunteers of a community kitchen feeding program who were arrested while serving free meals in Marikina City were released on Saturday, May 2.

Jang Monte Hernandez, Secretary-General of the Gabriela Women's Party, announced the release of the volunteers on Twitter.

At the Marikina City Hall with Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Congw Arlene.Brosas and Atty.Minnie Lopez. Release papers have been processed. Marikina10 are now free pic.twitter.com/SyTWA1Dtxq — Jang Monte Hernandez (@akosijangirl) May 2, 2020

The police earlier said that they arrested the members of the informal volunteer group Bayanihang Marikenyo at Marikenya – 7 jeepney drivers, two teachers, and one community volunteer with Gabriela – on Friday morning, May 1, for allegedly holding a protest because they carried placards.

On the same day, Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro ordered the police to release the volunteers and said the cops had "overreacted" since did not do anything unlawful, and that the volunteers held placards that just called for mass testing for the coronavirus. – Rappler.com