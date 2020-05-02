MANILA, Philippines – Another 32 Filipinos abroad have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos to 1,741, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, May 2.

Five new fatalities raised the death toll to 207.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospital, bringing total recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 465.

Some 1,069 Filipino patients are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in different countries.

Confirmed cases of Filipinos with the coronavirus are spread out among 46 countries across 4 regions. They are:

Asia Pacific: 12 countries

Total: 373

Undergoing treatment: 163

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 208

Deaths: 2

Middle East & Africa: 12 countries

Total: 368

Undergoing treatment: 328

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 22

Deaths: 18

Europe: 16 countries

Total: 515

Undergoing treatment: 328

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 118

Deaths: 69

Americas: 6 countries

Total: 485

Undergoing treatment: 250

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 117

Deaths: 118

Of the total 1,741 confirmed cases, 465 have confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

Over the past month, the DFA said it received reports of an average of 6 new deaths and 11 new recoveries every day.

The highest number of confirmed overseas Filipino coronavirus cases are in Europe. The highest number of recoveries are in the Asia Pacific, while the highest number of fatalities are in the Americas, the DFA figures showed.

In the Philippines, the DOH has recorded 8,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 603 deaths and 1,124 recoveries as of Saturday, May 2. – Rappler.com