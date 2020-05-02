MANILA, Philippines – The police and military joint task force said on Saturday, May 2, that it would set up more mobile checkpoints as the imposition of the eased General Community Quarantine (GCQ) is expected to result in more cars outside.

Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar said the addition of mobile checkpoints could also help ease traffic.

“Aside from random mobile checkpoints, we will also deploy more motorcycle-riding personnel of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) to run after motorists violating the rules and serve as a augmentation force for those who would try to avoid mobile checkpoints,” said Eleazar. (READ: What happens under general community quarantine?)

In Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) areas, the joint task force has set up Quarantine Control Points (QCPs), which Eleazar said are not sufficient for the expected volume of cars in a GCQ areas.

“We cannot just rely on strict QCP operations to check on the presence of the Unauthorized Persons Outside Residence (UPOR) particularly in GCQ areas since it could create monstrous traffic congestion which will defeat the purpose of partially reopening the economy,” said Eleazar.

Eleazar said that apart from checking if the passengers are authorized persons, policemen and soldiers will also check if they are observing physical distancing, or if they are wearing masks inside their cars. – Rappler.com