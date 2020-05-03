MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines breached the 9,000 mark on Sunday, May 3.

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 295 new cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total to 9,223.

The death toll due to COVID-19 also rose to 607, after 4 new deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 90 more patients have recovered from the virus, increasing the number of recoveries to 1,214. This is the highest reported single-day count for recoveries, so far.

Lockdowns or enhanced community quarantine measures have been implemented or extended in areas most affected by the virus. If the situation eases, areas would be downgraded to the less stringent general community quarantine in the coming weeks.

The government has also suspended for a week all flights to and from the country – with some exemptions like emergencies, cargo flights, and sweeper flights – starting Sunday "to help further mitigate the spread" of the virus. – Rappler.com