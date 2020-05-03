MANILA, Philippines – On World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, May 3, the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) expressed its support for a free and responsible press in the Philippines in the midst of threats to the exercise of this freedom.

In a statement, FLAG said it "stands with solidarity with members of the free press in commemorating World Press Freedom Day."

The group reiterated that the Philippine Constitution "expresses its protection for press freedom" through the provision that prohibits the passage of any law that abridges the freedom of the press. This was affirmed in Supreme Court decisions that call the freedom of the press a "preferred right that stands on a higher level than substantive economic freedom and other liberties," the group added.

Even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, said FLAG, the protection of a free press "is recognized by the Emergency Powers Law itself" or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

However, FLAG pointed out that this protection is "continually threatened" by current laws that "criminalize content, such as laws on libel and cyber libel, sedition and inciting to sedition" and a provision in the Bayanihan law "that criminalizes the posting of the undefined phrase 'false information.'" (READ: [HIGHLIGHTS] Lawfare: Weaponizing the law vs democratic dissent)

The group also denounced the killing of journalists in the practice of their profession and the slow proceedings or inadequate remedies to hold those liable to account.

In late 2019, the international Committee to Protect Journalists and the local Freedom for Media, Freedom for All Network separately wrote reports that highlighted the attacks and threats against Philippine media, especially under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"It is a protection that becomes illusory when the press are viewed as prey rather than partners," FLAG said.

In standing for a free press, FLAG affirmed that a free and responsible press "is absolutely essential for a truly transparent, accountable, and democratic government."

"A free press is not an optional extra but an integral part of the liberty to enjoy all other freedoms," it added.

The FLAG statement was signed by national chairperson Chel Diokno and Metro Manila regional coordinator Theodore Te.