MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that the total number of coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad is now at 1,751 as of Sunday, May 3.

The latest figure is 10 cases higher than the 1,741 cases reported on Saturday, May 2.

Out of the total cases, 1,070 are undergoing treatment while 471 have already recovered or been discharged.

The Department of Health has verified 465 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization.

The DFA said the cases can be found across 46 countries – mostly in Europe with 522 cases and the Asia Pacific with 373 cases.

Three new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 210.

More than half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 120 deaths as of Sunday.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific (12 countries)

Total: 373

Undergoing treatment: 163

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 208

Death: 2

Europe (16 countries)

Total: 522

Undergoing treatment: 332

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 120

Deaths: 70

Middle East and Africa (12 countries)

Total: 368

Undergoing treatment: 328

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 22

Deaths: 18

Americas (6 countries)

Total: 488

Undergoing treatment: 247

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 121

Deaths: 120

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 9,223 cases of the coronavirus, with 607 deaths and 1,214 recoveries.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks) – Rappler.com