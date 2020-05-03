MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) suspended the salary deductions of officials and employees with disallowed transactions, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Resolution No 2020-022 dated April 16, the commission acknowledged that the crisis has "significantly affected the normal course of operations in government service."

But it clarified that the move is only a deferment and not withdrawal.

COA also suspended the issuance and reinforcement of orders of execution, while the filing of appeals against notices of disallowance with deadlines on or after March 13 were extended by 2 months or 60 days.

COA said these are necessary to "alleviate the burden of concerned officials and employees."

The commission previously relaxed rules on donations coursed through government agencies to speed up distribution to those in need, allowing the use of electronic receipts, among others.

Metro Manila and several high-risk areas in Luzon remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15, while moderate-risk and low-risk areas follow general community quarantine guidelines.

As of Sunday, May 3, the Philippines has 9,223 cases of the coronavirus, with 607 deaths and 1,214 recoveries. – Rappler.com