MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) ordered the municipal government of Carigara in Leyte province to end the excessive hiring of contractual and job order (JO) employees, which had led to overspending.

In its 2019 audit report, the commission found that the municipal government hiring of 256 employees cost P18.93 million – P8.79 million "more than the amount appropriated for wages of contractual/JO personnel."

Several of the employees were janitors, security guards, and utility personnel.

Upon further examination, state auditors found duplication of tasks, with reports showing "exact duplicated copies of the accomplishment report of other JO workers except for the name and signature."

COA also said the municipal government's Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) did not have detailed files of the JO employees.

"Our review of the accomplishment reports of the JO workers disclosed clerical/janitorial tasks that were duplicated several times and submission of pro-forma accomplishment reports in which only the names and period covered were indicated or changed," COA said.

The HRMO, however, said it was unaware that the municipal government had exceeded the allowable wages for JO personnel, adding that "limitation as to hiring of JO is the discretion of the local chief executive." – Rappler.com