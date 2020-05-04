MANILA, Philippiens – Malacañang on Monday, May 4, announced the province of Albay and Zamboanga City will remain under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15.

In a memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on May 2, and released to media on Monday, May 4, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the government coronavirus task force’s recommendation to extend the lockdown in both areas.

Zamboanga City and Albay province earlier requested to extend their quarantine periods due to an increase in COVID-19-positive cases in their localities.

JUST IN. President Duterte approves the inclusion of Albay province and Zamboanga city in areas under enhanced community quarantine until May 15, 2020 @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/P91ORvnUS5 — Sofia Tomacruz (@sofiatomacruz) May 4, 2020



Unlike Zamboanga City and Albay, the government’s coronavirus task force earlier rejected the request of several local government units to extend the ECQ in their areas. Among the localities that also requested extensions were La Union, Mountain Province, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Marawi City, Isabela including Santiago City, Butuan, and Camarines Sur.



The Department of the Interior and Local Government said their requests were rejected as their areas have been classified as low- or moderate-risk, based on the LGU Risk Assessment Framework of the health department.

Aside from Albay and Zamboanga City, other areas under lockdown until May 15 include Metro Manila, Central Luzon (except Aurora), Calabarzon, Benguet, Iloilo, Cebu, Bacolod City, and Davao City.

Latest numbers showed 9,485 confirmed cases in the Philippines as of Monday, including 623 deaths and 1,315 recoveries. – Rappler.com

