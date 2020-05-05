ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE, Philippines (UPDATED) – Zamboanga del Norte recorded its first coronavirus case on Monday, May 4.

Zamboanga del Norte's Task Force COVID-19 announced this in its official Facebook page on Monday.

“1st positive COVID 19 case recorded in Zamboanga del Norte," the task force said in the Facebook post as it urged residents to stay at home.

In a press conference on early Monday night, the task force described the first coronavirus patient in the province as a 63-year-old Norwegian male.

The task force said the foreigner arrived in Dipolog City on March 2, and stayed in Barangay Sicayab while the foreigner's partner stayed in Barangay Minaog, also in the city.



The task force said the foreigner was admitted to a private hospital in the city because of chest chains on April 26, and was airlifted to Manila on the morning of May 2.

Dr Joshua Brillantes, DOH-9 assistant regional director, said in a virtual briefing livestreamed on Facebook that the patient was tested for the coronavirus on May 3 as part of the protocol for medical procedures at the Metro Manila hospital where the foreigner was brought to, and results returned positive on May 4. The patient was supposed to undergo an angiogram.

The task force said it had identified and isolated the persons that the COVID-19 patient had “sustained contact” with, and that they would all be tested.

It added that the private hospital where the patient was admitted had been disinfected while health workers there would go on 14-day quarantine and would also be tested.

Zamboanga del Norte was placed under general community quarantine from March 17 to April 14

Zamboanga del Norte has a population of over 1 million, based on the 2015 census. – Rappler.com