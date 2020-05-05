PANGASINAN, Philippines – Cops in Binmaley town in Pangasinan on Tuesday, May 5, chased a speeding funeral hearse and found liquor hidden inside a coffin.

The driver from nearby Calasiao town was arrested for violating the liquor ban imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Pangasinan in Northern Luzon is among several provinces that remained under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Binmaley police chief Lieutenant Colonel Brendon Palisoc said the funeral hearse caught the attention of the cops because it was running fast on the highway.

He said the driver also attempted to avoid a quarantine checkpoint at Barangay Gayaman.

“We sensed that something was wrong because of the speed of the hearse, especially when the driver maneuvered when he saw a checkpoint,” he said.

A short chase ensued. Cops intercepted the hearse at Barangay Biec in Binmaley.

“Upon inspection, we saw inside the casket 3 boxes of liquor. Each box contained 24 bottles of gin,” Palisoc said.

Cops impounded the funeral hearse while the driver faced alleged violations of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. – Rappler.com