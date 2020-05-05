PAMPANGA, Philippines – A 17-day-old newborn was among 6 new coronavirus cases recorded in Bataan province in Central Luzon on Monday, May 4.

The newborn from Mariveles town was the 3rd baby to get infected in the province, one of the localities that will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15.

A one-month-old baby, also from Mariveles, tested positive for the disease on April 5 while a 14-day-old newborn from Orani town tested positive on April 17.

The province recorded 96 confirmed cases, including 22 who recovered and 4 who died, based on data released by the Bataan Provincial Health Office on Monday.

The new cases also include 3 health workers at the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center – a 46-year-old woman from Orani, a 52-year-old man from Balangan City, and a 31-year-old man from Hermosa town.

The other two new cases were a 10-year-old girl from Balanga City and a 51-year-old woman from Pilar town.

The province of over 760,000 people has tested only 2,130 individuals so far, including 732 who were still waiting for their results.

A P20-million testing facility is due to open in the province on May 15. It is expected to have a capacity to test 150 individuals a day.

An initial delivery of 5,000 test kits will be supplied by the Manila Health Tek, Inc, manufacturer of kits developed by the University of the Philippines. – Rappler.com