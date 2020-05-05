CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City hit 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases this week.

At least 188 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday evening, May 4.

The new cases are in the following areas:

Barangay Mambaling – 185

P Del Rosario Extension, Sambag Uno – 1

Sawang Calero – 1

Barangay Suba – 1

This brings the city’s total to 1,089 confirmed coronavirus cases.

This makes Cebu the city with the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country after Quezon City with 1,367 cases.

This is mainly due to efforts by the Cebu City government to ramp up testing.

While the national Department of Health guidelines recommend testing for those showing symptoms, Cebu City tests everyone. According to Mayor Edgar Labella, about 80% of those who tested positive did not have any symptoms.

Majority of the cases were in 4 barangays and the Cebu City Jail.

Mambaling surpassed the number of positive cases of Barangay Luz, where Sitio Zapatera is. Mambaling now has 251 positive cases, while Luz has 192.

Barangays Suba and Labangon both have 125 cases each, while the Cebu City Jail has 332 cases.

Barangay Mabolo also reported its first two confirmed cases, which prompted targeted mass testing via swabbing in the area.

As of May 5, the Philippines has 9,684 confirmed cases with 637 deaths and 1,408 recoveries. – Rappler.com