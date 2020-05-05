MANILA, Philippines – The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against media giant ABS-CBN due to the expiration of its congressional franchise.

In an order issued Tuesday, May 5, the NTC directed the network to halt its television and radio broadcasting operations.

ABS-CBN was also given 10 days from the receipt of the order to respond on why the frequencies assigned to it should not be recalled.

Republic Act No. 7966 granted the Lopez-led network a franchise to operate for 25 years, but Congress was unable to act on its renewal. The franchise expired on Monday, May 4.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com