MANILA, Philippines – Several cities in Metro Manila remained slow in distributing coronavirus emergency subsidies, based on updates from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) office in the National Capital Region (NCR).

There are two types of beneficiaries. Distribution among the 4Ps beneficiaries was almost complete. It refers to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program that gives poor households cash grants based on certain conditions. They were automatic beneficiaries of emergency subsidies. (TRACKER: DSWD assistance during coronavirus crisis)

It's the distributiong among non-4Ps families that continued to be slow. The 17 local government units of Metro Manila has distributed only 38.7% of the subsidies for non-4Ps families as of Monday, May 4.

It is equivalent to P4.83 billion out of the total allocation of P12.47 billion or 603,222 non-4Ps families out of more than 1.5 million beneficiaries.

Muntinlupa, San Juan, and Pasay were the slowest to distribute the subsidies. Their distribution rate was lower than 12%.

Pasay - 11.05%

San Juan - 10.80%

Muntilupa - 10.40%

The only LGUs that were able to distribute more than half of the subsidies for non-4Ps families are the following:

Caloocan 77.45%

Pasig - 76.06%

Valenzuela - 66.70%

Marikina - 55.51%

Mandaluyong - 55.01%

Parañaque - 52.22%

Manila - 51.09%

Metro Manila will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15. – Rappler.com



