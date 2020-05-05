MANILA, Philippines – Human rights groups on Tuesday, May 5, condemned the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) cease and desist order against network giant ABS-CBN.

In a statement, Karapatan blasted the timing of the order amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its effects, including thousands of job losses in the media sector.

"It is truly abhorrent that this order comes in the middle of a public health crisis where the free press plays a crucial role in keeping the public informed on relevant, verified, and life-saving information about the COVID-19 pandemic," the group said.

The NTC directed ABS-CBN to halt its television and radio broadcasting operations on Tuesday, a day after the expiration of its congressional franchise on May 4.

Both Congress and the Department of Justice said the NTC should allow ABS-CBN to operate while bills for its franchise renewal remain pending. But on May 3, Solicitor General Jose Calida warned the NTC against granting provisional authority.

Karapatan said that the shutdown, which will have grave repercussions, shows that the "Duterte regime is desperately fast-tracking its Marcosian delusions of a fascist dictatorship."



"We call on all freedom-loving Filipinos to stand against the State's fascist attacks on press freedom and human rights, and to strongly resist and frustrate the Duterte administration's nefarious tyrannical schemes," it said.

Big blow to press freedom

International group Human Rights Watch (HRW), meanwhile, expressed deep concern over the cease and desist order, calling it a "serious blow to press freedom" in the Philippines, especially at a time when crucial information is vital.

Phil Robertson, HRW's Asia deputy director, said the NTC should rescind the order, which is just one of the many efforts of the Duterte government to muzzle Philippine media.

"The Filipino people should reject this despotic move to harass and silence a media organization known not only for its reach but also for its competence and dedication to deliver the news," he added.

He urged Calida to "stop acting like Duterte's attack dog," while Congress should immediately act on the franchise bill.

The order to shut down ABS-CBN is the latest in a string of attacks against media in the Philippines under the Duterte administration. (READ: Philippine media under attack)

President Rodrigo Duterte himself has consistently attacked several news organizations since 2016, notably over the coverage of his violent anti-illegal drug campaign which has claimed thousands of lives.

In 2020, the Philippines ranked 136th out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders' (RSF) World Press Freedom Index – two places lower than 2019's 134th. – Rappler.com