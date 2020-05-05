DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A Davao Occidental resident who passed away in Davao City on Tuesday, May 5, tested positive for coronavirus.

The 65-year-old woman was the first case of infection in the province. She didn't travel outside Davao Occidental except when she was rushed to a hospital in Davao City following her stroke.

“We have been very careful. But here it is. It already happened. We are trying to determine how she got the virus,” said Governor Claude Bautista.

Provincial health workers rushed to trace her possible contacts and stem the spread of the virus although there were suspicions that she might have contracted the disease at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City.

“You see, her condition was already frail when she was brought to SPMC. It was possible that she got the virus there. But still, we are conducting the proper contact tracing in the province,” said Bautista.

The governor said the woman has been suffering from hypertension and heart problem. They tried to bring her to a hospital in Digos City but the hospitals didn't take her in.

"One hospital referred her to the SPMC and it was there that she was tested for COVID-19. It was unfortunate that the result was positive,” Bautista said.

The first positive case was reported as the province lifted its enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on May 1, based on orders from the national government.

Under ECQ, the province imposed a strict lockdown that banned non-residents of the province from coming in and residents from going out.

There are 153 total cases throughout the region, mostly in Davao City, which recorded 136 cases.

Davao City is the only locality in Mindanao that remained under ECQ after April 30.

There are no active cases in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental as of Tuesday as all its positive cases have recovered. – Rappler.com