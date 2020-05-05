ALBAY, Philippines – Bicol region's biggest government hospital said it will cut down admission of patients as 7 health staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and about 100 more were quarantined.

The Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) in Legazpi City, Albay will be transferring patients to other government and private hospitals, BRTTH director Dr. Regilio Rivera said in a press conference on Tuesday, May 5.

The Department of Health Center for Health in Bicol region said it wasn't a lockdown although most non-COVID services were temporarily suspended.

“We need to contain the spread of virus. That’s why we need to limit the patients. We will not accept patients unless [it's an] emergency [and the patient needs the attention of its specialists]," Rivera said.

"We will not deny patients but we will facilitate for them to transfer other health facilities,” Rivera said.

BRTTH is one of 3 COVID-19 referral hospitals in the region. It has taken care of 37 coronavirus patients and attended to 145 suspected and probable cases.

“Currently we are in the evaluation process of the patients. The good thing is that private hospitals will also follow the no balance billing policy. We are protecting our patients and our staff. I need your support and prayers to boost the morale of our medical health workers,” Riversa said.

The BRTTH COVID-19 Pandemic Advisory Team also recommended changes to hospital operations, particularly on screening, testing, and management of COVID-19 patients, to lessen the risk of transmission and make sure non-COVID patients are not compromised. – Rappler.com