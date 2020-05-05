IN PHOTOS: Inside the ABS-CBN newsroom during first post-Martial Law shutdown
MANILA, Philippines – Employees of media giant ABS-CBN turned emotional after the network went off-air Tuesday evening, May 5.
This comes after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN on Tuesday afternoon, a day after ABS-CBN's franchise expired. (TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal)
ABS-CBN's franchise was approved in 1995, and the network was allowed to operate for 25 years. However, Congress failed to act on the network's franchise renewal.
Last February, Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition against the media giant, seeking to stop its operations. Calida also accused the network of foreign ownership.
The last time ABS-CBN was ordered closed was in 1972, during Ferdinand Marcos' Martial Law. It would reopen only in 1986 after a popular rebellion toppled the dictator and brought to power Corazon Aquino, the widow of slain opposition senator Benigno Aquino Jr.
Here's a glimpse of the ABS-CBN newsroom minutes after they went off-air on Tuesday night:
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak was in the newsroom during the final national anthem aired before ABS-CBN went off air. pic.twitter.com/EfSkBEHnW5— Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) May 5, 2020
ABS-CBN newsroom situation now. Employees are still working despite not knowing what lies ahead. What will happen to all of us now? #NoToABSCBNShutdown#ABSCBNFranchise #DefendPressFreedom pic.twitter.com/dgWgQhxZoN
ABS-CBN News Chief @gingreyes hasn’t produced a newscast in over a decade. But we’ve heard epic stories of her days as EP of The World Tonight. Here she is, back in the producer’s chair for TV Patrol’s final newscast. The final words from the newscast were from her. pic.twitter.com/dumYipujms
Emotional night in the ABS-CBN newsroom tonight.— Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) May 5, 2020
We can’t even hug each other. pic.twitter.com/kp0PaMOq2M
Our final TV Patrol broadcast. Hanggang sa muli Kapamilya. pic.twitter.com/RIgmHhvCTm— Jaime Bolok (@JabsBolok) May 5, 2020
– with a report from Paterno Esmaquel II/Rappler.com