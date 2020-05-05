MANILA, Philippines – Employees of media giant ABS-CBN turned emotional after the network went off-air Tuesday evening, May 5.

This comes after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN on Tuesday afternoon, a day after ABS-CBN's franchise expired. (TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal)

ABS-CBN's franchise was approved in 1995, and the network was allowed to operate for 25 years. However, Congress failed to act on the network's franchise renewal.

Last February, Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition against the media giant, seeking to stop its operations. Calida also accused the network of foreign ownership.

The last time ABS-CBN was ordered closed was in 1972, during Ferdinand Marcos' Martial Law. It would reopen only in 1986 after a popular rebellion toppled the dictator and brought to power Corazon Aquino, the widow of slain opposition senator Benigno Aquino Jr.

Here's a glimpse of the ABS-CBN newsroom minutes after they went off-air on Tuesday night:

