MANILA, Philippines – Another 48 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,867, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday, May 5.

An additional 38 Filipinos have recovered, pushing the total number of recoveries to 513. No new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 214.

Cases were seen across 46 countries. Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 375

Undergoing treatment: 165

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 208

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 580

Undergoing treatment: 364

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 143

Deaths: 73

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 424

Undergoing treatment: 375

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 30

Deaths: 19

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 488

Undergoing treatment: 236

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 132

Deaths: 120

Of the 1,867 cases, 467 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 9,684 coronavirus cases, including 637 deaths and 1,408 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 3.5 million, while over 250,000 people have died across 195 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com