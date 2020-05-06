MANILA, Philippines – After the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered the shutdown of media giant ABS-CBN on Tuesday, May 5, the channel signed off that night to comply. (TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal)

The order affects the network's television and radio broadcasting arms but its other units and subsidiaries may still operate. Here's where you can still access news, entertainment, and sports content from ABS-CBN:

ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) – the NTC order does not cover cable news channels

ABS-CBN's online assets or websites:

News



Entertainment



Sports

Social media accounts

YouTube (News, Entertainment, Sports)



Facebook (News, Sports, Lifestyle)



Twitter (News, Entertainment, Sports)



Instagram

iWant (video streaming service and app)

While the streaming of ABS-CBN Live Channel on iWant will be unavailable on iWant due to the order, the ANC Live Channel can be streamed for free. ABS-CBN's teleseryes, talk shows, and variety shows are still available on demand.

Using iWant, you can also stream iWant original series, movies, documentaries, travel, lifestyle, and kids' shows – as well as more than 1,000 free films.

Apart from its website iwant.ph, it can also be downloaded on Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store.

Star Cinema also remains unaffected by the cease and desist order. – Rappler.com