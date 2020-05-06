MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus cases in the Philippines have breached 10,000, as the Department of Health (DOH) reports 320 new cases on Wednesday, May 6.

The total number of cases is now at 10,004.

The DOH also reported 21 new deaths, raising the death toll to 658.

The DOH said 98 more patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,506.

Metro Manila and other hard-hit areas are still under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the country's case doubling time has slowed down to 5 days. Vergeire said that although it's a good indication, "it's too early to tell whether we have began flattening the curve," she said over the government's Laging Handa briefing Wednesday morning.

An epidemiologist from the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health released his study on Tuesday, May 5, and said data would show the curve has started flattening.

Vergeire added that 41 provinces have not reported new cases for the past weeks, although some of these provinces had no cases to start with.

Vergeire said the DOH is now drafting the protocol for a clinical trial for the Japanese anti-flu drug Avigan. Japan will send free supply of Avigan for 100 patients for the Philippine trial, according to Vergeire.

The government says it would be more aggressive in testing, launching the "Test, Trace, and Treat" approach with a new person on the helm, infrastructure adviser Vince Dizon. – Rappler.com