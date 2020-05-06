MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 38 more Filipinos were infected with the coronavirus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos to 1,905 as of Wednesday, May 6.

One new death was counted in the Americas, bringing to 215 the number of deaths due to the disease.

The total confirmed cases included 1,167 who were still undergoing treatment and 523 who recovered.

The DFA urged Filipinos affected by the disease, travel bans, and the temporary suspension of flights to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to contact their nearest Philippine embassy or consulate.

Cases were spread out across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region below:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 376

Undergoing treatment: 164

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 210

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 580

Undergoing treatment: 364

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 143

Deaths: 73



Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 433

Undergoing treatment: 380

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 34

Deaths: 19

Americas

6 countries included



Total: 488

Undergoing treatment: 235

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 132

Deaths: 121

Of the 1,905 cases, 467 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines counted 10,004 confirmed cases, including 658 deaths and 1,506 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 3.5 million while over 255,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com

